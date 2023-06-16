BOSTON (WPRI) — New England Patriots player Jack Jones was arrested Friday evening after two guns were found in his carry-on luggage at Logan International Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Jones, 25, of Arizona, was taken into custody at a security checkpoint in Terminal B shortly after the firearms were discovered.

The second-year cornerback is facing a slew of charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones was released on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to be formally arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

In a statement to 12 News, a Patriots spokesperson confirmed Jones’ arrest.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport,” the spokesperson wrote. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Patriots minicamp wrapped up earlier this week at Gillette Stadium. The team is expected to return to Foxboro in July ahead of the preseason.