FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, and more family-friendly activities are coming to Foxboro for school vacation.

Patriot Place announced Thursday they’re hosting April Break activities from April 15–24.

Friday, April 15: Petting zoo from 3–5 p.m.

Petting zoo from Saturday, April 16: Free family portraits from 12–4 p.m.

Free family portraits from Monday, April 18: Kickoff to April Break Block Party from 12–4 p.m.

Kickoff to April Break Block Party from Tuesday, April 19: Kids talent show at noon

Kids talent show at Wednesday, April 20: Meet and greet, crafts, singalong, and photos with Encanto characters from 12–3 p.m .

Meet and greet, crafts, singalong, and photos with Encanto characters from . Thursday, April 21: Interactive show “Mad Science Experiment” from 12–1 p.m.

Interactive show “Mad Science Experiment” from Friday, April 22: Earth Day Celebration at the Patriot Place Cranberry Bog from 12–4 p.m.

Both the Encanto event on Wednesday and Earth Day celebration on Friday will be sensory-friendly options.

The full schedule is available on the Patriot Place website.