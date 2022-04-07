FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, and more family-friendly activities are coming to Foxboro for school vacation.
Patriot Place announced Thursday they’re hosting April Break activities from April 15–24.
- Friday, April 15: Petting zoo from 3–5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 16: Free family portraits from 12–4 p.m.
- Monday, April 18: Kickoff to April Break Block Party from 12–4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 19: Kids talent show at noon
- Wednesday, April 20: Meet and greet, crafts, singalong, and photos with Encanto characters from 12–3 p.m.
- Thursday, April 21: Interactive show “Mad Science Experiment” from 12–1 p.m.
- Friday, April 22: Earth Day Celebration at the Patriot Place Cranberry Bog from 12–4 p.m.
Both the Encanto event on Wednesday and Earth Day celebration on Friday will be sensory-friendly options.
The full schedule is available on the Patriot Place website.