Patrick Kennedy: Saoirse will be deeply missed

FILE – This Aug. 27, 2009 file photo shows the main home in the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. While it has been mostly unused since Sen. Edward Kennedy died two years ago, the Kennedys will gather there Friday, July 15, 2011 for the wedding of former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy. The senators will said he wanted the property turned over to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, which has caused a division among family members over its fate. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

HYANNIS PORT, Massachusetts (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy Friday commented about the death of his cousin’s daughter.

Saoirse Kennedy, 22, Hill – the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill – died Thursday at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port.

Patrick Kennedy – the son of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy – said in a tweet, “Saoirse will always remain in our hearts. She is loved and will be deeply missed.”

Saoirse will always remain in our hearts. She is loved and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/HIyLBivXQD — Patrick J. Kennedy (@PJK4brainhealth) August 2, 2019

The family released a statement about Saoirse’ death. However, it did not comment on a cause.

Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.