Patrick Kennedy: Saoirse will be deeply missed

HYANNIS PORT, Massachusetts (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy Friday commented about the death of his cousin’s daughter.
Saoirse Kennedy, 22, Hill – the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill – died Thursday at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port.
Patrick Kennedy – the son of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy – said in a tweet, “Saoirse will always remain in our hearts. She is loved and will be deeply missed.”
The family released a statement about Saoirse’ death. However, it did not comment on a cause.
Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.