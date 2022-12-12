BOSTON (WPRI) — The snowy weather caused travel headaches at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Passengers on Delta flights were left sitting on the tarmac for several hours Sunday night and were given little explanation why.

According to Delta’s Twitter account, the long wait times were a result of weather and de-icing.

Donna Smith, of Barrington, flew into Boston from Indianapolis and said she was on the runway for almost three hours.

When she finally got off the plane she didn’t know where her luggage was and said the airport brought out cots for people while they waited.

“I am not happy at all, we have not been given any information, there is no idea why,” Smith said. “They said there is not enough staff, too many planes, which I do not understand. They knew these planes were coming in.”

Bianca Bezina was also on a plane with her children. She said she was frustrated because they were barely given updates from the crew and had very limited staff.

“Honestly just nothing, they could inch forward and not give us anything other than ‘we do not know what to tell you, we are doing our best,’ and that was it,” Bezina said.

Delta’s website says communication is key in situations like this one and their staff is required to make an announcement every 30 minutes while the aircraft is delayed.

Only two Delta flights are delayed at Logan Airport on Monday.