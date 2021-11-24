Parolee in homicide 20 years ago charged in Boston road rage, stabbing incident

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dorchester man on parole from a murder conviction was arrested for stabbing someone during a road rage incident last week, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said Joseph Irizarry, 41, stabbed a 59-year-old man in the abdomen during an argument on Boylston Street.

The victim was the passenger in a vehicle that Irizarry nearly hit after running a red light, according to police.

During the argument, police said Irizarry punched both the driver and passenger in the face before stabbing the victim with a knife he had retrieved from his vehicle.

Irizarry then got back into his car and sped off. The victim and driver attempted to follow Irizarry, but lost sight of him while navigating several side streets.

Police said the victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center and is expected to recover.

As for Irizarry, police said they were able to identify him as the suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Irizarry, according to police, was on parole after being convicted of second-degree murder in connection with an April 2000 gang-related shooting in Lawrence.

Irizarry surrendered to police after his parole officer contacted him about the warrant. He’s charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said Irizarry is back in prison for violating parole, and he will be face a judge on the charges from the most recent incident at a later date.