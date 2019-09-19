Parole hearing scheduled in Michelle Carter case

NATICK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Plainville woman convicted of manslaughter for her role in encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life is scheduled to have a parole board hearing at the Natick probation office Thursday

Michelle Carter, 23, was convicted of manslaughter in 2017, after evidence revealed Carter caused the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. Roy died in a Fairhaven parking lot after his truck filled with carbon monoxide from a gas-powered pump.

In July 2014, Carter encouraged Roy to kill himself in thousands of text messages, and also admitted in a text to a friend that she told Roy to “get back in” his truck when it was filling with the deadly gas.

Carter has served about seven months of her 15 month sentence.

A family member of Roy’s told the Sun Chronicle family would be attending Thursday’s hearing to oppose her possible early release.

Carter continues to appeal the U.S. Supreme Court to have her conviction overturned. While no decision has been made on whether or not to hear that case, the Chronicle reports the state Attorney General’s office has been asked to file a response to the petition by Sep. 23.