DOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Three family members were found dead in their Massachusetts home Thursday night in a deadly incident of domestic violence, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police were called to a home on Wilson’s Way in Dover, Massachusetts around 7:24 p.m. Thursday night after a family member stopped by to check on the family. Police entered the home and found two adults, a man and a woman, and their teenage daughter dead.

The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Teena Kamal, 57-year-old Rakesh Kamal and 18-year-old Ariana Kamal. A firearm was found near the body of the husband, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. There has been no previous reports of domestic violence from the family in the past.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office is still investigating the incident, but evidence at this time has indicated this was a deadly incident of domestic violence and no outside party was involved. There is no danger to the Dover community.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later date. Dover and State Police are assisting the DA’s office in the investigation.

District Attorney Morrissey added the last homicide reported in Dover was in 2020.