Parents reminded to keep cannabis products away from candy

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Cannabis Commission it reminding parents to keep their marijuana edibles locked up and to check children’s candy to prevent accidental underage consumption.

This is the first Halloween since licensed marijuana shops opened in the state.

Regulations prevent edible products from being shaped like people, animals, or fruits, but the commission says there’s always a chance for confusion.

The commission also said there are illegal items out there made to appeal to youth. Just this month, police in Peabody, Massachusetts seized illegal, marijuana-infused “Wonka Bars,” “Nerds Ropes” and “Wicked Krispies.”

“Like all of the Halloweens that came before this one, parents should be on the lookout for products that are unsafe for kids after they trick-or-treat,” said Jennifer Flanagan, public health appointee to the Cannabis Control Commission