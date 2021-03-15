Pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon field set for 20,000

BOSTON (AP) — The pandemic-delayed 2021 Boston Marathon will have space for 20,000 entrants.
Race organizers said Monday the smaller field was necessary to allow for social distancing during the Oct. 11 event — especially at the start and finish.
More than 30,000 runners had signed up for the 2020 race, which was first postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk says the organization will have other protocols in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.