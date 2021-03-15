Pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon field set for 20,000

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners head down the stretch to the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston. Rival camps in the running world began snapping at each other’s heels in March 2021 after the Boston Athletic Association, which still hopes to hold a truncated in-person edition of the footrace in October, said it would award medals to up to 70,000 athletes if they go the distance wherever they are. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The pandemic-delayed 2021 Boston Marathon will have space for 20,000 entrants.

Race organizers said Monday the smaller field was necessary to allow for social distancing during the Oct. 11 event — especially at the start and finish.

More than 30,000 runners had signed up for the 2020 race, which was first postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk says the organization will have other protocols in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.