Owl rescued from car engine

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police officers in Franklin, Massachusetts responded to an unusual call this weekend; an owl stuck inside a car’s engine.

Police say the driver struck the owl while traveling on I-495.

Amazingly, the owl flew up into the front hood and engine area, but was not seriously hurt.

An animal control officer was able to free the bird. It’s now in the care of veterinarians at Tufts University who say it is expected to make a full recovery.

Police posted images of the owl to their official Facebook page, reminding people to check for woodland creatures before driving.

