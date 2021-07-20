Overpass sustains ‘extensive’ damage after being hit by truck

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Drivers are being told to avoid Interstate 93 southbound in Medford on Tuesday while crews repair an overpass that was hit by a truck.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Roosevelt Circle overpass suffered extensive damage on Monday after an oversized truck hit the bottom of the bridge.
Two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed Tuesday while crews demolish and repair a portion of the overpass.
Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the work is expected to continue through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.
He encouraged commuters to use other transportation including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s commuter rail.