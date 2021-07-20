Overpass sustains ‘extensive’ damage after being hit by truck

In this photo provided by the Medford Fire Department, officials work at the scene of the Roosevelt Circle overpass on I-93 southbound in Medford, Mass., Monday, July 19, 2021, which was extensively damaged after it was hit by an oversized tractor-trailer hauling a large metal structure. A 7-foot section of the overpass and a beam that runs along it will need to be demolished as part of the repair, authorities said. The overpass will remain closed during the work, and transportation officials said it will be several months before it’s fully reopened. (Medford Fire Department via AP)

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Drivers are being told to avoid Interstate 93 southbound in Medford on Tuesday while crews repair an overpass that was hit by a truck.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Roosevelt Circle overpass suffered extensive damage on Monday after an oversized truck hit the bottom of the bridge.

Two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed Tuesday while crews demolish and repair a portion of the overpass.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the work is expected to continue through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

He encouraged commuters to use other transportation including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s commuter rail.