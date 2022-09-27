BOSTON (AP) — Federal workplace safety regulators have proposed fining a subcontractor nearly $1.2 million in connection with the death of a worker during the demolition of a downtown Boston parking garage.

The worker was operating an 11,000-pound excavator in the Government Center Garage on March 26 when an upper floor gave way and he fell 80 feet to his death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement Tuesday. It was his first day on the job.

The worker has previously been identified as Peter Monsini, 51, of Easton.

An investigation found that JDC Demolition Co. Inc. violated the demolition plan by placing heavy equipment on partially demolished floor bays, OSHA said.

JDC also failed to adequately train its workers on the demolition plan and safety management systems, OSHA said. In total, JDC was cited for 11 alleged violations.

“JDC Demolition Company Inc. knew the heavy equipment on the partially demolished floors were over the weight limits and still allowed a worker, unaware of the hazards, to do demolition work,” OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton said in a statement.

OSHA also proposed more than $58,000 in fines for John Moriarty and Associates Inc., the project’s general contractor, for four alleged violations, including failing to ensure that partially demolished concrete floors were of sufficient strength to support mechanical equipment.

The companies have 15 business days to pay the penalties, request a conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings.

JDC in a statement said it has an excellent safety record, cooperated with the investigation, and is reviewing the citations.

“JDC Demolition takes the safety and security of their employees extremely seriously and remains deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a team member,” spokesperson Lizzy Guyton said.

Moriarty said it followed all safety protocols.

“While the events of March 26th are tragic, our jobsite has consistently exceeded the requirements of both city ordinances and OSHA guidelines,” Moriarty said. “As a result, we will be appealing the citations.”