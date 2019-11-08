OSHA: Buffalo Wild Wings incident chain’s 2nd chemical exposure death in 3 years

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — As investigators continue to look into a death at Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington, Eyewitness News has confirmed it’s the second time since 2016 a worker at the restaurant chain has died from chemical exposure.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an employee at chain’s Bonita Springs location in Florida died from asthma in August of 2016 “after exposure to chemicals from work.”

The employee – according to the OSHA report – was exposed to chemicals at work with no ventilation and with temperatures above 110 degrees.

The employee was a server at the Tampa-area restaurant and died at home due to chronic asthma, the report said.

The OSHA office in Tampa said it did not identify the specific hazard in this incident, so there is no way to know if the chemical is the same as the Super 8 believed to be involved in the HAZMAT death in Burlington.

Eyewitness News contacted both the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Health and neither has received any complaints about Super 8 in our area.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings about the 2016 incident but has not yet heard back.