FITCHBURG, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters rescued an opossum that somehow found its way inside a Fitchburg resident’s third-floor apartment Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, the Fitchburg Fire Department explained that the distraught resident called for help after finding the opossum hiding in the bathroom.

“The opossum managed to climb three flights of indoor stairs and sneak unnoticed into the apartment, eventually finding a cozy place to rest behind the bathroom toilet,” the department wrote.

Firefighters caught the opossum and safely escorted it out of the building.

(Courtesy: Fitchburg Fire Department)

