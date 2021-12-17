Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmaceutical company accused of misleading doctors about the risks of its opioid product has agreed to pay $185,000 and will stop marketing to prescribers in-person.

Collegium Pharmaceutical agreed to the settlement Thursday after state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office found that the company marketed its Xtampza product as a safe an responsible alternative to other opioids, even though it has the same active ingredient as Oxycontin and other opioids.

Collegium also will be required to publicly disclose information about the doses of its opioids that are sold each quarter.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.