‘Operation Safe Campus’ targeting underage drinking in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — As schools, colleges and universities have started returning to classes for the fall, the Massachusetts state treasurer’s office is announcing a renewed effort to watch out for and prevent underage drinking in the commonwealth.

The initiative being launched this weekend is called “Operation Safe Campus,” according to Andrew Napolitano, a spokesperson for the office of State Treasurer Deb Goldberg.

Investigators will watch for violations from parking lots and surrounding streets of liquor stores that have a history of underage individuals using fake IDs to buy alcohol, or adults buying it for them.

“Operation Safe Campus takes immediate and effective steps that result in the direct prevention of underage drinking and acts as a long-term deterrent to bar and package store owners serving and selling to minors,” Goldberg said in a statement Monday.

The treasurer oversees the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC), whose agents will be watching the stores. Investigators will call parents of teens when violations happen, and ABCC officials say most parents are not aware their children are involved with alcohol.

In 2018, the commission found 998 minors in possession of or transporting alcoholic beverages and 174 adults procuring alcohol for minors, and 89 bars and liquor stores were charged with 209 counts of sale to underage persons.