WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Worcester County DA’s Office has identified a suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at Worcester State University.

Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, with a last known address in Lawrence.

He is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Investigators say Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone that sees him should immediately call 911.

Rodriguez is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the Worcester State University Campus.

When Worcester State University Police responded to the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to area hospitals. The 19-year-old victim died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, appears to have non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, their identities are not being released at this time.

Investigators added that neither the victims nor the assailants were students of the university.

Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kevin Rodriguez, please contact Massachusetts State Police Detectives at (508) 453-7589 or Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).