WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — According to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell, one Brandies University student has died and more than two dozen others were injured in a shuttle bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.

Officials said the bus was transporting the students back from a hockey game at Northeastern University.

A preliminary investigation shows that the bus crashed into a tree at approximately 10:32 p.m.

One student was killed. The other 26 students and the bus driver were injured and all taken to area hospitals.

None of the victims have been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Waltham Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Section.

At this time, no charges have been filed.