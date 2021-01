BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was killed in an early morning fire in Blackstone, Mass. on Saturday.

Crews were called to a two family home on Auclair St. just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found the home heavily engulfed in flames.

According to Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services, the person who died is only being identified as an adult.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.