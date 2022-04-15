BOSTON (WPRI) — Friday marks nine years since the Boston Marathon bombings.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the city will once again honor residents’ and first responders’ resilience, generosity and strength with a day of reflection and service known as “One Boston Day.”

Residents are asked to share their acts of kindness in honor of those who died in the events around the bombing: Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds.

“One Boston Day is our opportunity to stand together in service to and in solidarity with others, showcasing what makes Boston so special,” Wu said. “Whether it’s thanking our frontline workers or leaving a friendly, encouraging note on the T for a fellow rider, we could all benefit from a little kindness.”

Monday is the 126th Boston Marathon and will mark the first time the race has been run on Patriots Day since 2019.

The race is expected to bring tens of thousands to the city and safety remains a top priority.

Boston FBI agents and Massachusetts State Police say they’re doing everything in their power to make sure runners and spectators are safe. During a news conference on Thursday, both agencies said they’re not aware of any specific threats, but say they’re ready to respond to any situation.

“If we look at acts of mass violence, there’s almost always somebody who saw the person change — a parent, a classmate, or a friend. When people speak up, history has shown that we can prevent tragedies from occurring,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Agents will be embedded along every point of the marathon route and has been standard procedure in recent years. The Copley Square MBTA Station will also be closed all day on Monday to subway riders.

“We’re always vigilant, we always maintain the security not only through this event but through the entire year,” MSP Deputy Superintendent Scott Warmington added.

Those who want to participate in One Boston day can download a checklist and share their acts of kindness using the hashtag #onebostonday.