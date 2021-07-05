Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman looking for her missing dog

BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is looking for her beloved dog, who ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston.
Raisman in a tweet Saturday said her dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. She asked people not to call his name or chase him but to contact her via email.
She said in another tweet Sunday that scared dogs make bad decisions if pressured and people should not approach Mylo, a brown dog weighing about 35 pounds with a white stripe on his face and blue eyes.
The organization Missing Dogs Mass is posting fliers in the city’s Seaport area.