Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman looking for her missing dog

FILE – In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman listens to testimony during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing in Washington. Raisman is looking for her beloved dog, who ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston. “My dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off,” she tweeted Saturday, July 3, 2021, “He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is looking for her beloved dog, who ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston.

Raisman in a tweet Saturday said her dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. She asked people not to call his name or chase him but to contact her via email.

If anyone has time to put up fliers in the Boston area… I will be forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/ani3pZmvQx — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 4, 2021

She said in another tweet Sunday that scared dogs make bad decisions if pressured and people should not approach Mylo, a brown dog weighing about 35 pounds with a white stripe on his face and blue eyes.

The organization Missing Dogs Mass is posting fliers in the city’s Seaport area.