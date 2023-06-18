MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials responded to an oil spill in Buzzards Bay Sunday morning.

The United States Coast Guard said the spill was reported around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the report, officials from Mattapoisett and Marion were sent to investigate the area, according to the coast guard.

During the investigation, officials discovered an oil slick that was about 150 ft. wide and one mile long, according to the coast guard.

The coast guard said the spill is “non-recoverable,” meaning the oil will dissipate on its own.

In a post on Facebook, the Marion Fire Department said there were no impacts to the environment.

It is currently unclear what caused the spill.