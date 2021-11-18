Officer on leave after kneeling on student during arrest in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been placed on leave after kneeling on a high school student during an arrest.

Video of the Wednesday incident shows the student on the ground face-down and the officer kneeling on the student’s back.

Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas said in a call to parents that the unnamed officer had been handcuffing the student because he allegedly assaulted another student.

Brockton police said they’re looking into whether the officer followed proper arrest procedures.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The student was charged with assault and battery.

