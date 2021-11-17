Officer fires gun into own leg during firearms training

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARWICH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer was injured during a firearms training exercise when they accidentally fired a round into their own right leg.

Harwich police say officers from several municipal departments were participating in the training at an outdoor firing range in Harwich when the officer was injured at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable. The officer was said to be in stable condition.

The training was part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program. No name was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community