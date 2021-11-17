Officer fires gun into own leg during firearms training

HARWICH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer was injured during a firearms training exercise when they accidentally fired a round into their own right leg.

Harwich police say officers from several municipal departments were participating in the training at an outdoor firing range in Harwich when the officer was injured at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable. The officer was said to be in stable condition.

The training was part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program. No name was released.