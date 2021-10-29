Off-duty Mass. trooper charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WPRI/AP) — An off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper is facing criminal charges for his involvement in a fatal highway crash.

According to state police, Kristopher Carr was driving on I-93 in Boston around 1:30 a.m, when he struck a median barrier and came to a stop perpendicular to the two leftmost travel lanes. Carr and his passenger exited the vehicle and while they were outside, a 51-year-old Winthrop man riding a motorcycle struck the SUV.

The motorcycle operator identified as Christopher Zike was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Carr was charged with motor vehicle homicide while OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said.

“Upon responding to the incident troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted,” he continued. “We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the department.”

Carr is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.