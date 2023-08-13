File: A fire truck and ambulance respond to an emergency. (Photo: Thinkstock)

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fairhaven Fire Department is crediting an off-duty firefighter with helping save the life of a child who nearly drowned.

Fairhaven officials say off-duty firefighter and paramedic, Jesse Lacerda, heard someone yelling to call 911 while he was out in his backyard Saturday afternoon.

Lacerda then hopped over his fence to help administer CPR on a young child, according to the Fairhaven Fire Department. Authorities say Lacerda and bystanders were able to revive the child.

The child was later taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for further evaluation.

The Fairhaven Fire Department said they commend Lacerda, who’s also an army veteran, for taking over CPR for a family member.