NY man caught illegally transporting $36K+ worth of alcohol

BERLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A New York man was arrested Saturday after police allegedly found him illegally transporting thousands of dollars worth of alcohol.

Jia Chen, 36, of Flushing, New York, was pulled over on Route 495 by a state trooper after he swerved over markings in the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said when the trooper approached the vehicle, he noticed liquor boxes stacked to the roofline inside. Chen had more than $36,000 worth of alcohol inside his vehicle and had re-inforced the floor structure to hold heavy loads, according to Massachusetts State Police.

(Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police)

In Massachusetts, it is illegal to transport more than 3 gallons of liquor without a permit. Police said Chen did not have a permit or license that allowed him to transport the exorbitant alcohol inside his vehicle.

“Individuals violating this are commonly looking to purchase alcohol in states without liquor tax for purposes of transporting and illegally reselling the liquor without licenses and permits in other areas,” Massachusetts State Police said. “This circumvents the ability for local agencies to regulate the sale of liquor and hurts legitimate businesses operating legally.”

Chen was arrested and charged on three counts of unlawful transportation of liquor, a marked lanes violation and operation of a motor vehicle with a failed inspection.