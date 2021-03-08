Nurses at Massachusetts hospital walk off the job

Asian female Nurse or Surgeon Doctor in green uniform working on laptop computer and writing something information of patient in paperwork checklist on clipboard with black pen in medical room of hospital. Close up on hands.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of nurses at a Massachusetts hospital have walked off the job after failing to reach an agreement with management over staffing levels.

Nurses and their supporters gathered outside St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester at dawn Monday holding signs that said “Safe Staffing Now” and “Picketing for our Patients and our Community.”

The strike started after negotiations with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which owns the hospital, broke down.

St. Vincent nurses said they are required to care for five patients at a time, which is a difficult task with COVID-19 precautions and care requirements, while other hospitals have a limit of four patients per nurse.