Number of people hospitalized with virus falls below 1,000

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — State health officials on Wednesday reported the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000.

That’s about a quarter of the number hospitalized with the disease in April.

The total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic has risen to 7,734 with the addition of 69 deaths reported Wednesday.

There were about 266 newly reported cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to more than 106,000.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday released a capital investment plan for the state.

Providence

