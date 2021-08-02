NTSB: Green Line train that hit 2nd train was going 30 mph

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a preliminary review shows the Green Line train that struck a second train last week in Boston was traveling at 30 miles per hour, while the train that was struck was traveling at about 10 mph.

The safety board said in a release Monday that the collision occurred on the Commonwealth Avenue rail grade crossing leading into the Pleasant Street Station, which is currently closed and under construction.

The striking train was traveling uphill.

As a result of the collision, two cars of the leading train and one car of the trailing train derailed, injuring more than 20 people.

Shuttle buses took over the route until train service resumed the following morning.

