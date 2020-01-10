Northeastern University student diagnosed with measles

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Northeastern University student has been diagnosed with measles, according to Boston health officials.

The student, who lives in Boston, tested positive for the illness on January 8.

The Boston Public Health Commission says the student frequented several locations in and around campus during the infectious period from January 3 to January 6.

Additional exposures may have occurred at the following locations:

Friday, January 3rd – 8:50pm to 11:30pm

Logan International Airport Terminal E Saturday, January 4th – 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Blick Art Materials, 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 Saturday, January 4th – 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Tatte Bakery & Café at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 Saturday, January 4th – 12:45pm to 3:00pm

Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 Saturday, January 4th – 9:00pm to 11:15pm

Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 Sunday, January 5th – 11:55am to 2:30pm

CVS, 231 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, January 6th – 7:00am to 9:30am

Rebecca’s Café at Churchill Hall, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 Monday, January 6th – 3:30pm to 7:30pm

AT&T Store, 699 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116 Monday, January 6th – 5:30pm to 8:00pm

UNIQLO, Newbury 341 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115 Monday, January 6th – 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Brandy Melville, 351 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115 Monday, January 6th – 6:30pm to 9:00pm

Amelia’s Taqueria, 1076 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

Health officials are urging people who may have been exposed and unsure of their measles immunization status to get vaccinated. Anyone who experiences symptoms should see a doctor.

The last confirmed case of measles in a Boston resident was in October 2019.