Northeastern University student diagnosed with measles

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Northeastern University student has been diagnosed with measles, according to Boston health officials.
The student, who lives in Boston, tested positive for the illness on January 8.
The Boston Public Health Commission says the student frequented several locations in and around campus during the infectious period from January 3 to January 6.
Additional exposures may have occurred at the following locations:
- Friday, January 3rd – 8:50pm to 11:30pm
Logan International Airport Terminal E
- Saturday, January 4th – 1:00pm to 3:30pm
Blick Art Materials, 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
- Saturday, January 4th – 2:00pm to 5:00pm
Tatte Bakery & Café at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
- Saturday, January 4th – 12:45pm to 3:00pm
Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
- Saturday, January 4th – 9:00pm to 11:15pm
Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
- Sunday, January 5th – 11:55am to 2:30pm
CVS, 231 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
- Monday, January 6th – 7:00am to 9:30am
Rebecca’s Café at Churchill Hall, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
- Monday, January 6th – 3:30pm to 7:30pm
AT&T Store, 699 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
- Monday, January 6th – 5:30pm to 8:00pm
UNIQLO, Newbury 341 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115
- Monday, January 6th – 6:00pm to 8:30pm
Brandy Melville, 351 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115
- Monday, January 6th – 6:30pm to 9:00pm
Amelia’s Taqueria, 1076 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
Health officials are urging people who may have been exposed and unsure of their measles immunization status to get vaccinated. Anyone who experiences symptoms should see a doctor.
The last confirmed case of measles in a Boston resident was in October 2019.