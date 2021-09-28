Northeastern rowing team rescues Exeter man after car crashes into Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old Exeter man was rescued by a passing Northeastern University crew boat after his car veered off a bridge into the Charles River Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to Memorial Drive around 8 p.m. for reports of a car in the water.

According to a post on the university’s Twitter account, two assistant coaches were responsible for saving the driver.

Police believe the driver may have had a medical episode that caused him to careen off the road and plunge into the river.

Witnesses on the bike path say he appeared to be OK after landing since they saw him roll down his window and wave his hand out.

“We ended up throwing out life jackets to the person that was in the car,” NU Assistant Coach Beatrice Sims said.

Members of the NU crew team were out on the water last night only about 10 feet away from where the car went in. Not only did they throw out life jackets, but they also pulled the man onto their boat and brought him safely to shore.

“If we had not been passing by or he didn’t know how to swim potentially I don’t know if that would have gone as smoothly as it did,” NU Assistant Coach Trevor Appier said.

“You’re sort of in shock when it happens but being able to react appropriately in a situation like that is something that we do train for and we do prepare for because you never know what’s going to happen out there on the water,” Sims added.

Sims and Appier said the man had no memory of the incident and even asked the crew team what happened.

He was taken to Boston Hospital with minor injuries.