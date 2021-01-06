Northeastern one of 1st US colleges to administer vaccine

BOSTON (AP) — Northeastern University has become one of the first colleges in the U.S. to administer the coronavirus vaccine.
The Boston school announced Tuesday that 88 people who work in the university’s Cabot Testing Center and the Life Sciences Testing Center received their first dose.
Those who received the vaccine included clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct COVID-19-facing care, police and first responders.
Iloisa Teixeira, who works in the Cabot Testing Center as a medical assistant overseeing swabbing, was the first Northeastern community member to receive the vaccine.
