Northampton firefighters rescue young girl's pet fish from house fire

Massachusetts

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Firefighters in Northampton made an unusual pet rescue while responding to a house fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the basement of the home but was quickly knocked down, according to a post on the Northampton Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.

Firefighters were also able to rescue a pet fish “for one very nervous young resident.”

“She was so happy and relieved to know her fish was safe,” the post reads.

No one was injured in the fire and the damage to the home was minimal.

