1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: Dr. Rick Bright, federal immunologist ousted during COVID-19 response, testifies before Congress Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 a.m. update

North Providence man seriously injured in deadly Millbury crash

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILLBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A Braintree man was killed and a North Providence man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday morning in Millbury, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash took place around 9:20 a.m. on the ramp from I-90 eastbound to the Route 20 Connector. Police said an SUV crossed over the median and hit a box truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV, Richard Nichols, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the box truck, a 53-year-old North Providence man, was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com