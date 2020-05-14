North Providence man seriously injured in deadly Millbury crash

MILLBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A Braintree man was killed and a North Providence man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday morning in Millbury, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash took place around 9:20 a.m. on the ramp from I-90 eastbound to the Route 20 Connector. Police said an SUV crossed over the median and hit a box truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV, Richard Nichols, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the box truck, a 53-year-old North Providence man, was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.