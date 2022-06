FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed a North Providence man early Sunday morning.

At 4:45 a.m, police were alerted to a single-car crash on Route 95 South in Foxboro. Police said a 24-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

The crash caused the left and middle lanes to be closed for 2.5 hours according to the department.

At this time, the identity of the man has not been released.