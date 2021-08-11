North Attleboro man charged in jewelry store break-in

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man suspected of breaking into a Franklin jewelry store last month has been arrested.

Patrick Maranda, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of breaking and entering at night to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and vandalism of property, according to Franklin police.

Police allege Maranda broke into Vallee Jewelers on July 31, saying clothing worn by the suspect in surveillance video led a Plainville company to come forward and help identify him.

A warrant for Maranda’s arrest was issued Tuesday and police said he was taken into custody that afternoon.