Norfolk school bus driver arrested after students find loaded gun onboard

NORFOLK, Mass. (WPRI) — A school bus driver in Norfolk was arrested this week after students found his loaded gun onboard, according to police.

David Tripp, 65, of Norfolk is charged with reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm near a minor, intimidation of a witness, and carrying a firearm on a campus.

Police launched their investigation on Thursday afternoon after a parent notified them that a gun was observed when kids were getting on the bus to go home.

Investigators said the .45 caliber gun was found on a seat in the back of the bus, but no students actually handled it. Police said Tripp heard a commotion among the children and allegedly took the gun and put it in his pocket.

Police determined that the gun fell out of Tripp’s pocket while he was cleaning the bus after dropping off elementary students. No elementary students came in contact with or saw the firearm, according to police.

“We are extremely fortunate that no children were injured as a result of the suspect’s reckless and dangerous conduct,” Chief Charles Stone said.

Tripp has a license to carry, which police said will be immediately suspended by the police chief.

School administrators said they will be in contact with students who were on the bus and school counselors will be available to them next week.

Tripp is expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Monday.