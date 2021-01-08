No children died in fires in Massachusetts in 2020

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

STOW, Mass. (AP) — The state fire marshal’s office says no children died in fires in Massachusetts last year, the first time that has happened according to records researched by the agency.

Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement Friday that children and seniors are typically at most risk of dying in fires.

The office has researched records dating to the 1940s, an agency spokesperson said.

Ostroskey says the Student Awareness of Fire Education Program, known as SAFE, deserves much of the credit by teaching fire safety to children in schools.

In all, 39 people died in fires in Massachusetts in 2020, down from 42 in 2019.

