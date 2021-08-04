New ‘slow zone’ to protect rare whales off Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The federal government has announced a new voluntary speed restriction zone to try to protect rare whales off Massachusetts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the new “slow zone” is located southeast of Nantucket and began on Aug. 1. It’s in effect through Aug. 16.

The zone is designed to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360.

The agency is asking mariners to route around the area entirely or transit through it at 10 knots or less.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com