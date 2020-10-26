CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
New Massachusetts COVID cases surpass 1,000 for 3rd day

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials have reported more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

The Department of Public Health on Monday said the 1,216 new cases were out of about 20,000 tests, a positivity rate of about 6%.

Full breakdown of Monday’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now more than 148,000.

The state also reported 17 more deaths from the virus, pushing the death toll to more than 9,650.

The number of people in the state’s hospitals with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, climbed to 550.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

