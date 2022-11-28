TISBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a New Hampshire man believed to be involved in an armed bank robbery in Martha’s Vineyard, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said Omar Johnson, 39, was taken into custody last Friday following a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut.

Johnson is believed to be one of three suspects who rushed into the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury and held the employees at gunpoint earlier this month.

O’Keefe said Johnson has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

Police also arrested Miquel Anthonio Jones, of Edgartown, Massachusetts earlier this month in connection with the crime. The 30-year-old is charged with accessory after the fact.

The robbery remains under investigation and police are still searching for the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Tisbury Police Department at (508) 696-4240 or Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dustin Shaw at (508) 693-0545.