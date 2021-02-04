New Boston top cop on leave over domestic abuse allegations

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the City of Boston shows Dennis White, appointed Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, by Mayor Marty Walsh and sworn in Monday, Feb. 1, as the 43rd Commissioner of the Boston Police Department. White succeeded William G. Gross, who retired Friday, but was suspended Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, pending the investigation of a 1999 domestic violence allegation. (City of Boston via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s new police commissioner has been placed on leave after domestic violence allegations from more than 20 years ago surfaced days after he was elevated to the job.

Dennis White was sworn in as the city’s top cop on Monday after William Gross, the city’s first Black police commissioner, abruptly retired.

White, a 32-year veteran of the department, previously served as Gross’ chief of staff.

White was placed on administrative leave late Wednesday after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then wife in 1999.

