New benefits will help Mass. kids not getting school lunches

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts children were getting free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture before the COVID-19 outbreak forced schoolchildren nationwide to remain at home daily.

A new electronic benefits program dedicated to filling that gap will begin soon, state leaders said this week. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders gave some details in the daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, and the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) offered further information Thursday morning.

Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, will give families who were in the NSLP $5.70 per student per day of school closure.

More than 500,000 students were taking part in the program as of October 2019, Sudders said Wednesday.

About half of the households who will receive assistance are already receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. The other half will receive P-EBT debit cards.

Info on P-EBT benefits »

Info on Coronavirus Food Assistance in Massachusetts »

The P-EBT benefit will be in addition to “grab and go” meals that are being provided through local community centers as well as at school buildings.

Project Bread, which fights hunger in Massachusetts, and the Shah Family Foundation, which supports education, healthcare, and communities, are helping to spread the word and share resources.

Project Bread will take questions about P-EBT at their hotline, (800) 645-8333. The state has also set up a webpage with info at the Mass.gov website.

“Every child deserves daily nutritious meals – whether school is in session or not – and we know now more than ever that this is critical to building strong, resilient communities,” said Shah Family Foundation president Jill Shah in a news release Thursday.

