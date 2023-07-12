PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the death of a New Bedford man who was shot several times at Myles Standish State Forest Wednesday afternoon, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz said the man, identified as 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores, was found in a picnic area suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Aponte-Flores was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Cruz said it appears Aponte-Flores was involved in an altercation in the park prior to being shot.

It’s unclear if police have identified any suspects, though Cruz said this doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence.