New Bedford man among 3 charged with drug-related killing in Maine

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Three men from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were charged Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old this month in eastern Maine, officials said.

Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested at his home Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals, and was being extradited to Maine to face a charge of felony murder, police said.

Juan Ortiz, 27 of Concord, New Hampshire, and Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, were arrested early Friday evening by the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, police said. Ortiz was charged with murder while Ramos was charged with felony murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if any of the three men had attorneys.

They were charged following the drug-related shooting of Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York, Maine State Police said.

His body was discovered on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4, officials said. The killing remains under investigation.

