PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Research shows individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities are more than twice as likely to fall victim to abuse, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Now, one University of Rhode Island professor and his team of developers are working to change that statistic.

Krishna Venkatasubramanian, who teaches computer science at URI, recently helped develop an app called “R3: Recognize, Respond, Report.”

“It teaches people about the various types of abuse,” Venkatasubramanian explained. “How it can transpire, and what you should do if you yourself unfortunately experience it — or if you see someone else experiencing it.”

Venkatasubramanian and his developers started working with the Massachusetts Disabled Persons Protection Commission which were initially looking for an app that would help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities report abuse.

But the app took on a life of its own after the developers conducted a series of focus groups and quickly realized the need for an educational component.

“We needed to actually teach the community what abuse was, because if you don’t know what abuse is, how are you going to report it?” Venkatasubramanian said.

While the app is primarily educational, those who use it will still be able to report abuse.

Massachusetts residents can directly contact the Disabled Person Protection Commission, while those out-of-state are directed to the National Protective Services Agency.

The app also offers a “trusted person” feature, so a user can contact a person of their choosing at any time.

Venkatasubramanian said his team worked closely with the self-advocacy group Massachusetts Advocates Standing Strong.

“It’s an app designed essentially by the community for the community,” he said, adding that the majority of the app’s features were suggested by those with intellectual and developmental disabilities themselves.

“We were the hands,” Venkatasubramanian continued. “We built it because we have the technical know-how, but the ideas and all the concepts and everything came from the community.”

Since the app covers sensitive material, it includes a “check-in” feature to help users emotionally navigate what they’re learning.

“You will be asked from time to time, ‘Hey how are you feeling? Are you OK?'” Venkatasubramanian said.

When a user tells the app they’re not feeling OK, Venkatasubramanian said it begins suggesting a variety of “calming activities.”

“‘Why don’t you go take a walk? You don’t have to do this right now,’ or ‘Go count something,'” he explained.

Venkatasubramanian and his team believe the technology will have a positive impact.

“One of the things that the community felt that this app should do, is [allow them to] take this to somebody and say, ‘This is what happened to me,'” he said.

So far, the app has roughly 80 downloads.

Venkatasubramanian is hoping to continue spreading the word about the free tool.

“As long as this app is out there and it helps one person … I think that’s an achievement in my eyes,” he said. “But hopefully, it will help more people.”

The developer plan on eventually conducting a study with users to see which features they like and dislike. That study will also help them gauge whether the app is helping.

The app is free and available for download through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.