‘Nero’s law’ aiming to protect injured K-9’s is heading to Baker’s desk

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts House has passed a bill aimed at saving the lives of police dogs.

“Nero’s Law” allows paramedics and other medical personnel to treat and transport K-9’s injured on the job and it’s now heading to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

The legislation is named after Nero, who was shot the same day his handler Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in 2018. Both were shot while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Barnstable, according to police.

Thomas Latanowich, 33, was later found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting.

Current law prevented first responders from treating Nero at the scene, but this bill would allow injured K-9’s to get on-site medical care.

The bill still requires emergency crews to treat and transport people first before K-9’s.

Baker has nine days to sign the bill into law.