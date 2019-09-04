Needham Police: Westport man died in ‘industrial accident’

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Needham police say an Otis Elevator worker died in an “industrial accident” at the Trip Advisor headquarters Tuesday morning.

According to the Taunton Gazette, the man identified as James Jacobs, 52, lived in Westport, Mass.

Police say the Boston Fire Department’s Technical Rescue team assisted in recovering Jacobs at the scene, and add “at no time” were any TripAdvisor employees in danger.

TripAdvisor released a statement following the incident inside their headquarters Tuesday:

“Unfortunately, this morning there was an incident with a maintenance crew member — employed by Otis Elevator Co. — that is being addressed and investigated today by the Needham Police and Massachusetts State Police. No TripAdvisor employees were harmed, and our thoughts are with the worker’s family and colleagues during this time.”

.@NeedhamPolice say an Otis elevator employee was killed in an "industrial accident" at the @TripAdvisor headquarters yesterday morning.



Coming up on Eyewitness News This Morning on @wpri12, a closer look at the manufacturing company's history with @OSHA_DOL. pic.twitter.com/Ay6k7I9YTf — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 4, 2019

Needham Police, along with Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

According to Boston 25, Otis, a Connecticut based company, has been the subject of past OSHA violations, with four serious violations in Massachusetts in the last ten years.

Otis Elevator issued a statement following the incident:

“Otis is deeply saddened to learn that we lost a team member at a job site this morning. Our most sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased. We are working to gather more information about this incident as quickly as possible. There is nothing more important to Otis than the safety of our employees, customers and the people who rely on our products and services every day.”