SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle stolen on Memorial Day turned up in Springfield but it’s missing a beloved necklace containing the ashes of a woman’s bother.

A 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen out of East Windsor, Connecticut on Memorial Day. It was recovered in Springfield on Wednesday but it was missing a necklace containing the ashes of Elizabeth Johnson’s brother. Her brother, Zack tragically passed away in January.

Elizabeth’s best friend Megan contacted 22News in hopes our viewers may recognize the necklace in the hopes it will be returned. If you have any information on the necklace, contact 22News at 413-377-1160 or email us at reportit@wwlp.com.